Downtown Palm Springs Estate

Excellent investment opportunity in the sought-after Tennis Club neighborhood in downtown Palm Springs! Featured in the Robb Report, Dirt.com, and Realtor.com for its unique, one-of-a-kind style and history, this home offers buyers more than another asset. Owned solar provides significant savings year round. The three-car garage allows enclosed space for multiple vehicles. The sparkling sapphire pool is surrounded by a fire pit, covered outdoor patio, barbecue island with seating and spectacular views of the San Jacinto mountains. The large, upper living room opens onto a spacious veranda overlooking the heart of the city with expansive room to lounge, relax and dine.

Location: 466 South Patencio Road, Palm Springs 92262

Asking price: $3,397,000

Year built: 1952

Living area: 3,077 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: 4 bedrooms - 2 with separate, private entrances; 2 kitchens – one on each level; 1,200-sq-ft upper veranda; owned solar; 3-car garage; close to restaurants, shops, hiking trails and tennis; in the heart of downtown Palm Springs

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Sandra Quinn

760.861.5150

Sandra@SandraQuinn.com

www.SandraQuinn.com

DRE#: 01391280