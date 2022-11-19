Stunning Remodel with Ocean Views

Breathtaking ocean and sunset views in the gated community of Monte Mira! Brandnew remodel, professionally designed, and appointed with high-quality finishes throughout, this 2,600+ sq. ft. home. With four bedrooms, two full baths and a powder room, this home has an excellent floor plan. A spacious, first-floor primary suite makes this home flexible for nearly anyone. Resort-style, primary bath is designed for relaxation with a freestanding soaking tub and large walk-in shower. Three additional bedrooms are on the second floor where you can see from La Jolla to Oceanside. Conveniently located minutes from beaches, shops, restaurants, hiking trails, award-winning schools, and top golf courses.

Location: 1808 Amalfi Drive, Encinitas 92024

Asking price: $2,699,000

Year built: 1989

Living area: 2,612 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: 2,612 sq ft | 4 bd, 2.5 ba | 8,568 sq ft lot| First-floor primary suite/ocean views/gated community. Designer chef’s kitchen features all-new Thermador appliances, a huge center island and custom breakfast nook with built-in banquette seating.

Contact: Compass

Julia Yagodina

858.736.5040

julia@homesbyneda.com

www.homesbyneda.com

DRE#: 01955992