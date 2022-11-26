Magical Idyllwild View Home

This stunning and magical home has left nothing to the imagination with every detail meticulously thought out. The beautifully landscaped front yards welcome you to a covered entry staircase or enter from the elevator located in the detached 2-car garage. The elevator brings you to the main floor’s covered walkway. Enter the home through the leaded glass doors, where gracious living awaits you. You’ll first see the floor-to-ceiling fireplace, bordered by oversized wood-encased windows that maximize the breathtaking views and abundant natural light. You’ll admire the vaulted knotty pine ceilings, stained glass, and artisan wood throughout.

Location: 54241 Northridge Drive, Idyllwild 92549

Asking price: $1,250,000

Year built: 1986

Living area: 2,685 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Elevator; views from every room; hardwood floors; stained glass; indoor spa; 3 decks; detached 2-car garage; large storage room under garage; cul-de-sac; hiking trails; peaceful setting; fruit trees; .71 acre; mostly furnished

Contact: Compass

Grace Reed

949.584.0535

grace.reed@compass.com

www.graceidyrealtor.com

DRE#: 01995384