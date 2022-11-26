Mid-Century Palm Springs Condo

Located in downtown Palm Springs, “The 500” was designed by Herbert Burns, one of the foremost Mid-Century architects. In this condo selected by the builder for his family, Burns’ design aesthetic is apparent from the terrazzo patio to the book-matched marble walls of the entry. The floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors in the living room open to the large front patio, creating a true indoor/ outdoor experience. The primary suite has two aisles of closets plus a flex room. There is an en-suite guest room and a bonus room that can be a third bedroom or media space. The extra deep single-car garage can hold a 1970s El Dorado Caddy.

Location: 500 West Arenas Road #8, Palm Springs 92262

Asking price: $1,149,000

Year built: 1970

Living area: 2,234 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: 3 bedrooms; large primary suite; eat-in kitchen with extensive storage; skylights throughout; builder’s unit; fun original features; single-car garage with work bench and 2 additional parking spaces; close to hiking trails, tennis, and downtown restaurants, shops, and entertainment

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Sandra Quinn

760.861.5150

Sandra@SandraQuinn.com

www.SandraQuinn.com

DRE#: 01391280