Mid-Century Palm Springs Condo
Located in downtown Palm Springs, “The 500” was designed by Herbert Burns, one of the foremost Mid-Century architects. In this condo selected by the builder for his family, Burns’ design aesthetic is apparent from the terrazzo patio to the book-matched marble walls of the entry. The floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors in the living room open to the large front patio, creating a true indoor/ outdoor experience. The primary suite has two aisles of closets plus a flex room. There is an en-suite guest room and a bonus room that can be a third bedroom or media space. The extra deep single-car garage can hold a 1970s El Dorado Caddy.
Location: 500 West Arenas Road #8, Palm Springs 92262
Asking price: $1,149,000
Year built: 1970
Living area: 2,234 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Features: 3 bedrooms; large primary suite; eat-in kitchen with extensive storage; skylights throughout; builder’s unit; fun original features; single-car garage with work bench and 2 additional parking spaces; close to hiking trails, tennis, and downtown restaurants, shops, and entertainment
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Sandra Quinn
760.861.5150
Sandra@SandraQuinn.com
www.SandraQuinn.com
DRE#: 01391280