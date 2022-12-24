The Beach Is Calling

This recently renovated oceanfront property defines California coastal living. White sand beaches and the Pacific Ocean are your backyard with a world-class location only moments from the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort and all the shops and restaurants in Montecito’s lower village. A truly luxury beach home, the residence is equipped with high-end, high-tech finishes, a retractable skylight on the entry level, and bi-fold doors on each floor leading to large private balconies. A carefree experience awaits with whole-home security, app-controlled amenities, and numerous modern lock-n-leave features allowing easy access for short- or long-term living at the beach.

Location: 1556 Miramar Beach, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $9,995,000

Year built: 1920

Living area: 1,710 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Private, gated lane on Montecito’s Miramar Beach; 2 bedrooms, 3 baths (1 full); built in 1920; close to the beach; recently renovated; tri-level; 3 private balconies with incredible ocean views; beach amenities include a sauna, fully-enclosed beach storage, outdoor shower and more

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.879.8043

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514