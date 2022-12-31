A Storied Legacy

A classic Victorian, it was built in 1874 by John Montgomery and is the third oldest building in Ojai. Currently home to a celebrated gallery, high-profile community space and private residence, the property is zoned for mixed-use, featuring a two-bedroom unit on the ground floor and another two-bedroom residence on the first and second floors. Carefully renovated to enhance the property’s history, a rich contrast of antique elements creates an ideal canvas for vintage nooks, built-ins and warm gathering spaces. This property is brimming with opportunity and is ready for the next steward to carry on its storied legacy - see you on The Porch!

Location: 310 East Matilija Street, Ojai 93023

Asking price: $3,800,000 Year built: 1874

Living area: 3,293 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Historic residence; eclectic gallery space; named The Montgomery House; zoned mixeduse; large wrap-around porch; views of downtown and the Topa Topa Mountains; private outdoor space with fire pit and raised deck; grand staircase; high ceilings; ornate vintage detailing

Contact: Nancy Kogevinas / Gabi Ceseña, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

805.879.8043

Team@Kogevinas.com

MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01317331 / 01983530

