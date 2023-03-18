Tasteful & Timeless

Privately set in the 24/7 guard-gated community of Birnam Wood Golf Club and located on the 10th green, this sophisticated 3 bd/3.5 ba residence possesses several enviable details and radiates warmth. Natural light cascades from a skylight above the gourmet kitchen island, and the inviting breakfast area offers the perfect place to soak in the morning sun. The light-filled primary suite enjoys a stone hearth fireplace, a spacious bath, heated marble floors, and a large walk-in closet. An expansive rear terrace celebrates the best aspects of Montecito’s enviable climate. Skip the waiting list and join Birnam today!

Location: 2005 Birnam Wood Drive, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $7,495,000

Year built: 1989

Living area: 4,903 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Gate guard; located within the Birnam Wood Golf Club; membership fees include access to the clubhouse, restaurant, fitness gym, and tennis and pickleball courts; located on the 10th green; gas generator; spa, fairway views; expansive ocean-view terrace; fruit trees

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners Estate Group

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01815307 / 01447045 / 01954177 / 0195106