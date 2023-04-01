The Beach Is Calling

On a private, gated lane on Montecito’s Miramar Beach, this recently renovated oceanfront property defines California coastal living. White sand beaches and the Pacific Ocean are your backyard with a world-class location, only moments to the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort and all the shops and restaurants in Montecito’s Lower Village. A truly luxurious beach home, the residence is equipped with high-end, high-tech finishes, a retractable skylight on the entry level and bi-fold doors on each floor leading to large private balconies. A carefree experience awaits.

Location: 1556 Miramar Beach, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $9,995,000

Year built: 1920

Living area: 1,710 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Montecito’s most coveted, private, gated, beachfront lane; steps to sand from lower level; world-class location; recently renovated; high-end, high-tech finishes; retractable skylight; bi-fold doors & balconies; outdoor shower; board storage; whole-house security system

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.450.6233

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514