Willow Creek Estancia

Discover this remarkable luxury estate in Rancho Santa Fe, an affluent coastal community in North San Diego County. Offering over 77 acres of land, the exclusive estate features a wide range of facilities and a variety of development opportunities. Designed by Marc Appleton, this exquisite luxury horse farm celebrates the equestrian lifestyle with a spacious, airy ambiance, intimate settings, and formal rooms for elegant entertaining. Located just a few minutes from the beach, popular restaurants, Del Mar Racetrack, and the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, this prestigious San Diego luxury real estate community is known for its beauty, privacy, and amenities.

Location: 16401 Calle Feliz, Rancho Santa Fe 92067

Asking price: $98,500,000

Year built: 2008

Living area: 15,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: 27-stall main barn; 8-stall family barn; 3 sand arenas; 2 hot walkers; six-horse walkers; 1 grand prix field; private riding trails; 15-acre bass-filled lake; 6-unit apartment; 2 detached guest houses; private tennis court; 25-foot lap pool; “Recreation Pavilion”; 2-lane bowling alley

Contact:

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com

Hilton & Hyland

Patricia Kramer, DRE#: 00825701

858.945.4595 / patriciakramerpsir@gmail.com

Pacific Sotheby’s International

Catherine Gilchrist-Colmar, DRE#: 00517562

858.775.6511 / cathy@ranchosantafeca.com

Pacific Sotheby’s International