Serene Vista Retreat

Stunning views, sophisticated design, luxe amenities, and private magical gardens offer the ultimate Montecito retreat. Gracious public spaces are filled with natural light, opening up to an expansive outdoor oasis boasting spectacular views and park-like grounds. A spacious primary suite enjoys an ocean-view balcony and office, and three additional ensuite bedrooms offer plenty of space for loved ones. A lower-level game room and a wine cellar add an extra layer of entertainment, while a solar-heated pool and spa, pool house, guest house, and bocce ball court offer endless possibilities for outdoor entertaining.

Location: 850 Romero Canyon Road, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $10,995,000

Year built: 2009

Living area: 6,947 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Pool house; guest house; wine cellar; pool & spa; bocce ball court; fruit trees

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners Estate Group

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01815307 / 01447045 / 01954177 / 0195106