Prepare to be enchanted by the allure of The Green Acre Ranch, a magical oasis nestled within the verdant ranchlands of Somis. This expansive, 20-acre Mediterranean estate offers an unparalleled retreat into wellness and serenity. Whether you dream of hosting retreats, cultivating a thriving farm empire or simply reveling in the splendors of outdoor living, the possibilities are as vast as the horizon itself. Located just an hour from the glamour of Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive, say goodbye to city life and embrace your very own Green Acres escape, a testament to the harmonious union of luxury, nature and boundless opportunity.

Location: 8018 Balcom Canyon Road, Somis 93066

Asking Price: $7,350,000

Year Built: 2008

Living Area: 5,300 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: A thriving orchard boasting over 1,500 fruit trees; a main residence; crackling firepit; sumptuous BBQ cabana; glistening pool; tranquil private pond; charming 11-stall horse stable; chicken & duck coops; picturesque canyon vistas

Contact: Nourmand & Associates

Myra Nourmand & Rochelle Maize

310.888.3333

myranourmand@nourmand.com

www.TheGreenAcreRanch.com

DRE#: 00983509 & 01365331