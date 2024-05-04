The Green Acre Ranch
Prepare to be enchanted by the allure of The Green Acre Ranch, a magical oasis nestled within the verdant ranchlands of Somis. This expansive, 20-acre Mediterranean estate offers an unparalleled retreat into wellness and serenity. Whether you dream of hosting retreats, cultivating a thriving farm empire or simply reveling in the splendors of outdoor living, the possibilities are as vast as the horizon itself. Located just an hour from the glamour of Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive, say goodbye to city life and embrace your very own Green Acres escape, a testament to the harmonious union of luxury, nature and boundless opportunity.
Location: 8018 Balcom Canyon Road, Somis 93066
Asking Price: $7,350,000
Year Built: 2008
Living Area: 5,300 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: A thriving orchard boasting over 1,500 fruit trees; a main residence; crackling firepit; sumptuous BBQ cabana; glistening pool; tranquil private pond; charming 11-stall horse stable; chicken & duck coops; picturesque canyon vistas
Contact: Nourmand & Associates
Myra Nourmand & Rochelle Maize
310.888.3333
myranourmand@nourmand.com
www.TheGreenAcreRanch.com
DRE#: 00983509 & 01365331