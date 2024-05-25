Panoramic Views in La Jolla Village

Introducing a truly exceptional property, offering an astonishing 240-degree panoramic view encompassing ocean, golf course, village and enchanting evening vistas of the hills. The Seville, the esteemed building where this unit resides, offers a wealth of amenities including a 24-hour doorman and a heated pool and spa set amidst a picturesque sunny, flower-filled, garden patio. Nestled in the charming village of La Jolla, this residence is surrounded by a plethora of amenities, including renowned restaurants, cinemas, the Conrad music hall, museums, parks, top-tier schools and pristine beaches – all within mere blocks.

Location: 1001 Genter Street, Unit #9ab, La Jolla 92037

Asking Price: $6,200,000

Year Built: 1966

Living Area: 3,224 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: 24-hour doorman; heated pool and spa; utilities included in HOA; 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; separate laundry; high ceilings; floor-to-ceiling windows; abuts golf course

Contact: Willis Allen Real Estate

Arlene Sacks

858.922.3900

arlsacks@willisallen.com

www.willisallen.com

DRE#: 00603821