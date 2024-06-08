Exclusive Oak Glen Enclave

Open Saturday 12-2 pm

In the foothills of the San Bernardino mountains, this custom-built home and surrounding 2+ acre lot is the epitome of style and luxury. Front entrance leads to a great room with dramatic stone wood-burning fireplace with wide-plank hardwood flooring throughout. A myriad of French doors and windows frame 360-degree views of the mountains and the Yucaipa Valley. Chef’s kitchen features curved island bar and walk-in pantry. Exquisite primary suite with redesigned bath and closet opens to the wraparound porch with views. Almost all rooms open to a massive 1,600+ square foot patio with spa. Double driveway and 4-car garage, plus RV parking and porte cochère.

Location: 38375 Wild Lilac Point, Yucaipa 92399

Asking Price: $1,695,000

Year Built: 2006

Living Area: 4,486 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Bose sound system; solar panels; energy storage; Japanese maple; high ceilings; Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances; walk-in pantry; views; apple orchard; observation deck; 4-car garage; RV parking; porte cochère; laundry room; two service entrances; spa; game room; French doors

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Richard Yohon

323.270.1725

Rick.Yohon@Sothebys.Realty

www.rickyohon.com

DRE#: 01276405

