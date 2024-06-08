Nature’s Paradise Retreat

In the verdant splendor of Montecito lies a re-imagined estate that beckons those seeking tranquility wrapped in style. This Spanish Colonial estate, positioned on a serene private acre, offers a retreat from the everyday while embodying the essence of a luxury getaway. A testament to open design, the 6 bedroom/5 bathroom mini-compound blends seamlessly with the outdoors, a signature of Montecito’s sought-after lifestyle, encouraging a living experience that shifts between the comfort of the indoors and the allure of the open air. Here you will unwind and enjoy the ultimate retreat.

Location: 849 Ashley Road, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $12,650,000

Year built: 1999

Living area: 6,201 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: The ultimate Montecito retreat; luxurious guest house; mountain and creek views; pool; custom cedar hot tub; fruit trees; honey-producing bee hives; several patios with lush surroundings; private back gate to Cold Springs & Hot Springs Trails

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.450.6233

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514