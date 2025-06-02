Prep Rally: St. John Bosco was the surprise of the baseball season

Twins James (left) and Miles Clark celebrate after St. John Bosco’s 3-2 win over Santa Margarita in the Division 1 final. Miles had the walk-off single in the ninth inning.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. What a weekend it was for championships in baseball and softball.

Memories of a lifetime

Coach Andy Rojo raises the championship plaque after St. John Bosco’s 3-2 win over Santa Margarita. (Nick Koza)

Going into the 2025 baseball season, St. John Bosco was hardly on anyone’s mind as a potential Southern Section Division 1 champion. It was going to be the super team, Corona, or last season’s runner-up Huntington Beach. But coach Andy Rojo built the most consistent team of all, going 27-4, eliminating Corona 2-0 in the semifinals, then enduring nine innings to defeat Santa Margarita 3-2 on a walk-off hit by Miles Clark in the Division 1 final.

Advertisement

There were so many big moments by big-time players in the Division 1 final. Few were more impressive than St. John Bosco closer Jack Champlin, who saved the Braves’ win over Corona and then threw four scoreless innings against Santa Margarita with key strikeouts in moments of pressure. He may become a starting pitcher next season, but he’s got a future as a closer because of his ability to thrive under pressure and his complete confidence in being able to do the job.

The final out from West Ranch's 2-1 win over Mater Dei in D2 final. Look at the joy of everyone involved. Going out with a championship is a feeling to remember. pic.twitter.com/nNQge3jnE9 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 1, 2025

The Division 2 final saw West Ranch defeat Mater Dei 2-1 behind pitcher Hunter Manning. Here’s the report.

Advertisement

Manning finished 10-0 on the mound and is headed to UC Irvine.

Granada Hills High’s softball players storm the field to celebrate their 11-2 victory over Carson in the City Section Open Division championship game on Saturday. (Craig Weston)

The drought is over for Granada Hills softball. After losing heartbreaking championship games to Carson the last two seasons, the Highlanders beat the Colts in the City Section Open Division final 11-2. Here’s the report.

Norco ended the softball season No. 1 in Southern California after a 3-0 win in the Southern Section Division 1 final over El Modena behind pitcher Coral Williams, who threw a one-hitter. Here’s the report.

Advertisement

The Southern California regional playoffs for baseball and softball begin Tuesday, continue Thursday and end Saturday. Here’s the baseball pairings. Here’s the softball pairings.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Track

Led by a talented group of freshmen athletes, Servite won the state championship in boys track and field in Clovis on Saturday. Long Beach Wilson won the girls title.

CIF STATE CHAMPIONS

4x100 Relay



All freshman squad takes the top spot in the state running 40.27‼️



Congratulations Jace Wells, Jaelen Hunter, Kamil Pelovello and Jorden Wells!@HunterJae4 @Wellstwins28 @RealQwik1 pic.twitter.com/fQyQ6S12ql — Servite Athletics (@ServiteSports) June 1, 2025

There were terrific individual performances, from Jack Stadlman of Temecula Valley winning the 400 meters to Leo Francis of Santa Margarita going 25-feet plus to win the long jump. Jayden Rendon of Carson wion the 300 hurdles. Here are the complete results.

25-foot plus wind legal OC long jump record…. 10.45 wind legal for #4 county all-time 100… 20.84 wind legal for #3 county all-time 200…. 38.17 @ 300IH… also 41.61 & 3:18.21 relay duty. @SMCHSTrack senior @Leo_Francis14 — Orange County’s Greatest T&F Athlete Ever? YES! OH MY! pic.twitter.com/kwTyfSEOjE — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) June 1, 2025

Here’s the report from Clovis on the finals. Here’s a closer look at Servite’s Fab Four.

Golf

Jaden Soong competes at the Southern California Golf Assn. Amateur Championship at Saticoy Club in Somis. (Courtesy of SCGA)

Advertisement

Jaden Soong, a freshman golfer at St. Francis, thrives under pressure.

“I will say I like pressure,” he said.

Twice in the last two weeks, he’s won playoffs to keep his season going. But the story of his first playoff win is comedy at its best.

He had left the Temecula Creek golf course at the individual championships after concluding he had failed to qualify for the SCGA regionals and had stopped at Jack in the Box while headed home. Then he got a phone call from a friend: “Hey dude, we’re in a playoff.”

He was 17 minutes away and needed to be back at the course in 10 minutes. “We hauled it,” he said. Thankfully, there were no police cars in the vicinity as he was driven back to the course.

⛳🏆 2025 CIF State Boys Golf Championship pairings are out now!



🏌️‍♂️🔗https://t.co/GyPAqGxjc3



📅 Tuesday, June 3



📍Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach



ℹ️ https://t.co/gCKr1mDiAy pic.twitter.com/nFQJWkH1Cj — CIF State (@CIFState) May 30, 2025

The playoff had started when he arrived. Players were in the fairway. He had no time to change into his golf shoes, so he played in his Nike Air Force shoes. He got a par on the first hole, then a birdie to win the playoff and advance. Last weekend, he won another playoff to reach the state championships Tuesday at Poppy Hills in Pebble Beach.

He’s ready for anything.

Brady McHenry of Buena won the SCGA Southern California regional championship with a playoff win to be the No. 1 qualifier for the state championships Tuesday at Poppy Hills in Pebble Beach.

Advertisement

🏆🏌️‍♂️Congratulations to Brady McHenry of Buena HS - 2025 CIF SoCal Boys Golf Individual Champion!



🔗https://t.co/IwIG164E3d pic.twitter.com/I2Fcm3HsVo — CIF State (@CIFState) May 30, 2025

Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, won his first juniors tournament. Here’s the report.

Volleyball

The Bradford volleyball family (left to right). Derek (6-foot-8), Lee (6-7), Sara (6-1), Brooke (5-10), Carissa (6-2), Grayson (6-11). (Courtesy Bradford family.)

The Bradford family in Manhattan Beach loves volleyball and everyone is tall. Here’s a look at their love for volleyball and big shoes.

🏆🏐Congratulations to the Mira Costa Mustangs - 2025 Boys Volleyball Division I CIF State Champions! pic.twitter.com/H5vwGs6Yed — CIF State (@CIFState) June 1, 2025

Mira Costa won the first state Division 1 championship with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 win over San Jose Archbishop Mitty. Mater Dei defeated Buchanan 3-1 to win Division 2. Sage Hill won Division 3 with a 3-0 win over International.

Advertisement

Here’s the Daily Pilot report on Mira Costa winning against Huntington Beach the previous week.

Prep talk

St. John Bosco is an example of improvement in attracting Black players to play baseball. Starters include Miles Clark (left), Macade Maxwell, James Clark, Noah Everly and Jaden Jackson. (Nick Koza)

With major league baseball seeking to increase Black player participation, St. John Bosco has five Black players starting on its championship team. Here’s a report.

Lots of SoCal players are participating in the NCAA baseball playoffs. Here’s a look.

Notes . . .

Brentwood star freshman makes the team. https://t.co/ggGtg6saLN — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 27, 2025

Brentwood sophomore to be Shaelen Sheppard has been selected to be on the U16 USA Basketball national team. . . .

Austin Maziasz, a standout basketball player at Westlake, has committed to Johns Hopkins. . . .

April Schilling is the new girls basketball coach at Oak Park. . . .

Today we officially broke ground on our new stadium facility. We are so thankful for the collaboration and partnership between CUSD and The City of Mission Viejo to make this a reality. #weareCV pic.twitter.com/tWLTmRpVU7 — Capo Valley HS (@CapoValleyHS) May 29, 2025

Advertisement

Capistrano Valley has begun building a new $21.5 million football stadium that is supposed to be completed by the spring of 2026. . . .

Chris Allen has resigned as baseball coach at Charter Oak. . . .

The JSerra doubles team of Brady Schaefgen and Riley Anson won the Southern Section championship. Freshman Andrew Johnson from Palos Verdes won the singles title. . . .

Roy Walker Jr., an assistant basketball coach at Westchester, has been hired as Taft’s new basketball coach. . . .

Dee Pinkard is the new girls’ basketball coach at St. Bonaventure. . . .

Mark Bowman, the top tight end in California if not America, has committed to USC. He was supposed to be a junior this coming season at Mater Dei but changed his classification to the class of 2026.

🏆🎾Congratulations to the University Trojans - 2025 Boys Tennis CIF State Champions!



ℹ️ https://t.co/oSD1NrQLB2 pic.twitter.com/e9eU541kBk — CIF State (@CIFState) May 31, 2025

Irvine University won the state Division 1 tennis championship.

From the archives: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning during his Angeles days. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Griffin Canning is the best pitcher in the history of Santa Margarita. He led the Eagles to the 2014 Southern Section Division 1 championship, went on to star at UCLA and became a starting pitcher for the Angels.

Advertisement

But this season he’s enjoying a breakthrough pitching for the New York Mets. He’s 5-2 with a 3.23 ERA.

Here’s a story from 2014 on how Canning pitched Santa Margarita to the Division 1 title.

Here’s a story from 2015 on the “Griffin Canning rule” in the Trinity League.

Recommendations

From Projectplay.org, a story looking at a survey of parents whether their kids will become pro athletes.

From the Washington Post, a story on how a gymnast ended up getting a track and field scholarship.

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on three L.A. students who earned college scholarships by caddying.

Advertisement

From Spectrum News1, a story on USA volleyball using the 2028 Olympic Games to boost the sport.

From the Los Angeles Times, a look at how the state track championship was affected by the participation of a transgender athlete.

Tweets you missed

Trust your coach. I'll never forget Brentwood basketball coach Ryan Bailey pulling freshman Shaelen Sheppard from a game last season because he wasn't following instructions. Now Sheppard is a member of U16 USA national team. He's got a great coach. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 27, 2025

What an amazing year for these 2 dudes! Well deserved! pic.twitter.com/8k9GenUBL4 — ECR Baseball (@Ecrbaseball) May 27, 2025

Congrats to the following 1st Team All WVL Players pic.twitter.com/LuYs97tal5 — ⚾ Granada Hills Baseball (@GoGHCBaseball) May 28, 2025

Advertisement

Jack Champlin comes through as the closer. St. John Bosco beats Corona 2-0. On to the Division 1 final. All-Trinity League. pic.twitter.com/7s0Lh5dny6 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 28, 2025

It's time for Southern Section to join the real world and get rid of its bizarre playoff seeding system that keeps penalizing top seeds making them go on the road after the first round. Enough of coin flips. The City Section makes the higher seed home team. Reward regular season — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 29, 2025

The walk-off hit by Ty Diaz that sent West Ranch to Saturday's Division 2 championship game. pic.twitter.com/xT08LEWcVf — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 29, 2025

The pride of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. Ella Parker. https://t.co/OyPVU7Fy7V — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 29, 2025

Eduardo Cuevas of Franklin is your rare three-sport All-City player. Second-team All-City QB. First-team All-City basketball. Pitcher of the year in Northern League, which means he'll be All-City baseball. Congrats on terrific high school career. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 30, 2025

Advertisement