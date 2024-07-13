Unparalleled luxury coupled with artful and timeless design, Montecito’s meticulously reimagined Monte Arroyo Estate is a testament to rebirth and reinvention. A seamless blend of classic, old-world details and modern sophistication, this c. 1910 residence unfolds down a long gravel driveway to reveal a world of exclusivity and refinement. Just past the lily pond, the graceful estate includes a seven-bedroom main residence, a wellness pavilion, guest cottage, pickleball court and numerous state-of-the-art amenities, all surrounded by a nearly four-acre botanical wonderland. Whether entertaining in style or unwinding in tranquility, embark on a journey of unrivaled luxury at Monte Arroyo Estate.

Location: 465 Hot Springs Road, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $52,000,000

Year built: 1910

Living area: 15,355 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Features: Restored Montecito legacy estate; guest cottage; wellness pavilion with a dry sauna and yoga studio/gym; home theater; library; wine cellar; gallery; pool; spa; nearly 4-acre botanical wonderland; lily pond and waterfall; pickleball court; magical gardens; firepit; 450’ driveway

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.450.6233

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514