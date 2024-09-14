Coastal Zone Duplex
Welcome home to your boutique beach sanctuary where low-key luxury and coastal living converge in a very successful short-term rental with gross income in excess of $375,000 per year. Step out and take a short walk to feel the sand between your toes or take a leisurely stroll to enjoy a delicious meal at the nearby Rosewood Miramar, all just moments away from your doorstep. Each of its upper and lower levels features a private 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence, both thoughtfully revitalized to offer refined yet relaxed living. Transform every day into a cherished vacation.
Location: 1355 Danielson Road, Montecito 93108
Asking price: $5,295,000
Year built: 1948
Living area: 2,355 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Upper residence: 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms; lower residence: 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms; remodel designer: Xorin Balbes; fresh and modern amenities; large wrap-around deck and outdoor patio; peaceful, mature landscape; moments from Montecito’s Lower Village and Butterfly Beach
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Nancy Kogevinas
805.450.6233
Team@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514