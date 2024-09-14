Coastal Zone Duplex

Welcome home to your boutique beach sanctuary where low-key luxury and coastal living converge in a very successful short-term rental with gross income in excess of $375,000 per year. Step out and take a short walk to feel the sand between your toes or take a leisurely stroll to enjoy a delicious meal at the nearby Rosewood Miramar, all just moments away from your doorstep. Each of its upper and lower levels features a private 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence, both thoughtfully revitalized to offer refined yet relaxed living. Transform every day into a cherished vacation.

Location: 1355 Danielson Road, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $5,295,000

Year built: 1948

Living area: 2,355 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Upper residence: 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms; lower residence: 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms; remodel designer: Xorin Balbes; fresh and modern amenities; large wrap-around deck and outdoor patio; peaceful, mature landscape; moments from Montecito’s Lower Village and Butterfly Beach

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.450.6233

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514