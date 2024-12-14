Provencal Style on the Pacific
Enveloped by the ocean’s timeless beauty, this Montecito villa blends the charm of Provencal design with the breathtaking allure of the California coastline. Located on the coveted Fernald Point, this five-bed, six-bath residence offers a sanctuary where sophistication meets the relaxed elegance of beachfront living. A complete renovation has transformed this property into a masterpiece, capturing the essence of coastal luxury. The estate has sweeping, unobstructed views of the ocean, Channel Islands and coastline from nearly every room. Just moments from the vibrant dining, shopping and cultural offerings of Montecito, this seaside villa is truly exceptional.
Location: 1803 Fernald Point Lane, Montecito 93108
Asking Price: $34,500,000
Year Built: 1995
Living Area: 5,945 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: World-class beachfront location; complete renovation 2020-2023; located in the gated, exclusive Fernald Cove Point; +101 feet of beach frontage; spacious +0.65-acre lot; elevator and luxury amenities; ground-floor primary suite; close proximity to Montecito and Santa Barbara
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Nancy Kogevinas
805.450.6233
Nancy@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514