Advertisement
Surrounding Counties

Provencal Style on the Pacific

Cover (new) - 1803 Fernald Point Ln_1_new.jpg
Photo 1 - 1803 Fernald Point.jpg
(DAVID PALERMO)
Photo 2 - 1803 Fernald Point.jpg
Photo 3 - 1803 Fernald Point.jpg
(DAVID PALERMO)
Share via

Enveloped by the ocean’s timeless beauty, this Montecito villa blends the charm of Provencal design with the breathtaking allure of the California coastline. Located on the coveted Fernald Point, this five-bed, six-bath residence offers a sanctuary where sophistication meets the relaxed elegance of beachfront living. A complete renovation has transformed this property into a masterpiece, capturing the essence of coastal luxury. The estate has sweeping, unobstructed views of the ocean, Channel Islands and coastline from nearly every room. Just moments from the vibrant dining, shopping and cultural offerings of Montecito, this seaside villa is truly exceptional.

Location: 1803 Fernald Point Lane, Montecito 93108

Asking Price: $34,500,000

Year Built: 1995

Living Area: 5,945 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: World-class beachfront location; complete renovation 2020-2023; located in the gated, exclusive Fernald Cove Point; +101 feet of beach frontage; spacious +0.65-acre lot; elevator and luxury amenities; ground-floor primary suite; close proximity to Montecito and Santa Barbara

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas
805.450.6233
Nancy@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514

Surrounding Counties
Advertisement