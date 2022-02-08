Gaggenau: The Professional’s Choice

Professional Grade Passion

When a kitchen appliance is truly transcendent -- when it elevates a cook’s work -- when it becomes indispensable in both technology and design -- that’s when it has achieved greatness. That greatness is recognized by those who have elevated food and design to an art form. And that’s why you’ll find Gaggenau in the homes of the world’s most distinguished chefs. It’s also why acclaimed architects and designers specify Gaggenau appliances for their own homes. Michelin-starred chefs and world-renowned architects, designers, builders and developers all agree, Gaggenau appliances are the choice of professionals.

The Professional Kitchen Principle

The professional kitchen principle is the foundation of Gaggenau. Working with leading professional chefs, Gaggenau develops intuitive and enabling technology for the residential kitchen. Professional equipment, much like ingredients, must be of the highest quality and add something to the final dish. We use the same approach for the private kitchen, but with the added aesthetic consideration.

Given these means and the passion, the private chef can produce professional results, time and again. If the kitchen is the heart of the home, the Gaggenau is the soul of the kitchen. For more design ideas visit gaggenau.com/us.

Chef Eric Ripert

Chef Eric Ripert could select any appliance in the world for his personal kitchen. He chose Gaggenau.

“As a kid, I was waiting for the day when I could have a Gaggenau appliance in my kitchen.”

Raised in France, Ripert connected at a young age with Gaggenau appliances, made in the Black Forest region of southern Germany. Learning to cook from his mother, he came to appreciate what makes cooking joyful.

Architect David Montalba

Architect David Montalba designed his own home to be open, airy, and most importantly, simple. Building on many of the principles he used for client The Nobu Group, Montalba’s home embraces a Zen aesthetic. His selection of Gaggenau intentionally blends clean, elegant lines with performance perfection. Montalba’s love of cooking and wine informed his choice of Gaggenau ovens, warming drawers and a wine climate cabinet for his own kitchen, the “heart of his home.”

Designer Peti Lau

Interior designer Peti Lau splits her time between New York and LA after having done stints in Thailand, Mauritius, and Europe. It’s this worldly vision that makes her spaces so inspired and memorable. She refers to her signature aesthetic as being an AristoFreak™. Her zest for life and eye for the unusual, combined with a love of things that last – both in design and performance – made the decision to hold onto her 35-year-old Gaggenau appliances an easy one.