An oasis unlike any other in Echo Park, created by architect Rachel Allen and landscape architecture studio Terremoto. Incredibly private grounds sprawling over half an acre, creating a private park-like setting totally unique in this sought-after neighborhood. Winding pathways connect sitting areas, gardens and a divine secluded pool. The main house features a wonderful split-level design, brilliantly enhancing light and flow throughout the masterful design.

Location: 1942 Lemoyne Street, Echo Park 90026

Asking price: $3,650,000

Year built: 2008

Living area: 1,769 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Walls of glass feature views in every direction. A separate artist studio designed by THinc Los Angeles serves as its own retreat on this very special offering. The property has been proudly featured on the Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Tour.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Jonah Wilson

310.623.3616

Jonah@JonahWilson.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01078809