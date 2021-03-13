Dramatic Contemporary by Guy Dreier

This private gated property features approximately 212 feet of beach frontage, expansive views, and is an architectural triumph - an estate of uncommon comfort and rare beauty. The open-plan space has high cedar ceilings, polished granite walls, French limestone floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and automated glass doors. The main level features ocean views, wet bar, living/family room, dining area, chef’s kitchen and decks for dining and entertaining. The master retreat spans the entire lower level, with office, sitting area, luxurious bath, huge walk-in closet, majestic ocean views. The beautifully finished grounds include luxurious appointments and direct beach access.

Location: 33256 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $65,000,000

Year built: N/A

Living area: 4,922 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Two lots total, approximately 2.6+ acres, with room for pool, guesthouse, or art studio; flagstone patio with waterfall and pond; tennis court; grotto-style hot tub; decks; patio with BBQ island; pizza oven; path to the beach

Contact: Chris Cortazzo and Ginger Glass , Compass

310.457.3995

chris@chriscortazzo.com

chriscortazzo.com

DRE#: 01190363