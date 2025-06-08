Immigration raids roil L.A.
Two days of isolated but intense clashes at several locations has put L.A. County at the center of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. And put the country into some uncharted territory.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Friday carried out a series of immigration sweeps, including two in downtown that sparked a tense standoff. There was more unrest Saturday in Paramount. Here’s what we know.
The raids are the latest in a string of high-profile immigration enforcement actions over the last week, part of President Trump’s promised deportation crackdown. A few days ago, immigration agents raided a popular San Diego restaurant and made arrests, sparking a standoff with outraged residents. Agents also arrested Chinese and Taiwanese nationals at an underground nightclub in the Los Angeles area.
Violent clashes during the immigration raids have so far been limited to isolated areas including the Home Depot in Paramount, a location in L.A.’s fashion district and at the Civic Center.
Trump vowed to send the National Guard
The Trump administration said it would send 2,000 National Guard troops into Los Angeles after the second day in which protesters confronted immigration agents during raids of local businesses. It’s unclear how many Guard members would arrive and exactly what their role would be.
Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the federal action in a statement Saturday evening, saying that local law enforcement was already mobilized and that sending in troops was a move that was “purposefully inflammatory” and would “only escalate tensions.”
Erwin Chemerinsky, one of the nation’s leading constitutional law scholars, said “for the federal government to take over the California National Guard, without the request of the governor, to put down protests is truly chilling.”
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Saturday evening that he might choose to send active-duty U.S. Marines from Camp Pendleton “if violence continues,” which Newsom called ‘deranged.’
- Live coverage: National Guard to be sent to L.A. amid clashes; Newsom calls Hegseth’s threat of Marines ‘deranged’
- The National Guard comes to Los Angeles: What’s going to happen next?
- What else we know so far about the raids and protests.
- The legal issues raised by Trump sending the National Guard to L.A.
- ICE arrested a California union leader. Does Trump understand what that means?
- Photos: A fierce pushback on ICE raids in L.A. from protesters, officials
The week’s biggest stories
Tsunami risks
- If an earthquake struck just off California’s coast, it could pose dire tsunami risk for many communities.
- Here’s where damage and casualties could be the worst
Big changes coming to Disneyland
- ‘Monsters, Inc.’ is out; ‘Avatar,’ ‘Coco,’ ‘Avengers’ are in.
- Imagineers first announced the “Avatar” destination at a fan convention last summer.
- Speaking of Disneyland, ‘It’s a Small World’ reopened last month.
Troubled nursing homes
- California moved to suspend licenses of troubled L.A. nursing home companies.
- The facilities included Ararat Nursing Facility, which was faulted over two deaths in less than three months.
- Earlier this year, a Times investigation found that people banned from operating assisted-living facilities were able to remain involved in other types of care facilities.
Press freedom
- Prominent lawyers have joined the press freedom fight to thwart Paramount’s settlement with Trump.
- Paramount has been inching toward settling Trump’s $20-billion ‘60 Minutes’ lawsuit.
More big stories
- A lethal algae bloom is over, but sickened marine mammals aren’t safe yet.
- Search efforts for a missing Los Angeles woman who jumped into a river to rescue her sister in Sequoia National Park have been scaled down as river conditions become increasingly unsafe, park officials say.
This week’s must-reads
Buying fish intimidates even experienced cooks. That’s why we asked for expert advice
Forgoing old-school events, these specialized photographers guide couples through intimate ceremonies in nature’s most spectacular settings.
For your weekend
Going out
- Date night: Here are some of the world’s best wine bars.
- Movies: With ‘Dogma’s’ re-release, director Kevin Smith’s prayers for his cult classic have been answered
Staying in
- Books: A new book takes you to the front lines of California’s wildfires
- Recipes: Try our Greek Summer Salad.
- Games: Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
L.A. Affairs: For years, I juggled co-parenting, dating and taking care of a family cat I didn’t like
My ex-husband got a cat, and so did I for the sake of promoting uniformity between our two homes for our girls. The problem? I didn’t want this cat in my life.
