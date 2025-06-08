Immigration raids roil L.A.

Demonstrators protest outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles.

Two days of isolated but intense clashes at several locations has put L.A. County at the center of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. And put the country into some uncharted territory.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Friday carried out a series of immigration sweeps, including two in downtown that sparked a tense standoff. There was more unrest Saturday in Paramount. Here’s what we know.

The raids are the latest in a string of high-profile immigration enforcement actions over the last week, part of President Trump’s promised deportation crackdown. A few days ago, immigration agents raided a popular San Diego restaurant and made arrests, sparking a standoff with outraged residents. Agents also arrested Chinese and Taiwanese nationals at an underground nightclub in the Los Angeles area.

Violent clashes during the immigration raids have so far been limited to isolated areas including the Home Depot in Paramount, a location in L.A.’s fashion district and at the Civic Center.

Trump vowed to send the National Guard

The Trump administration said it would send 2,000 National Guard troops into Los Angeles after the second day in which protesters confronted immigration agents during raids of local businesses. It’s unclear how many Guard members would arrive and exactly what their role would be.

Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the federal action in a statement Saturday evening, saying that local law enforcement was already mobilized and that sending in troops was a move that was “purposefully inflammatory” and would “only escalate tensions.”

Erwin Chemerinsky, one of the nation’s leading constitutional law scholars, said “for the federal government to take over the California National Guard, without the request of the governor, to put down protests is truly chilling.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Saturday evening that he might choose to send active-duty U.S. Marines from Camp Pendleton “if violence continues,” which Newsom called ‘deranged.’

The week’s biggest stories

(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Tsunami risks

If an earthquake struck just off California’s coast, it could pose dire tsunami risk for many communities.

Here’s where damage and casualties could be the worst

Big changes coming to Disneyland

‘Monsters, Inc.’ is out; ‘Avatar,’ ‘Coco,’ ‘Avengers’ are in.

Imagineers first announced the “Avatar” destination at a fan convention last summer.

Speaking of Disneyland, ‘It’s a Small World’ reopened last month.

Troubled nursing homes

California moved to suspend licenses of troubled L.A. nursing home companies.

The facilities included Ararat Nursing Facility, which was faulted over two deaths in less than three months.

Earlier this year, a Times investigation found that people banned from operating assisted-living facilities were able to remain involved in other types of care facilities.

Press freedom

Prominent lawyers have joined the press freedom fight to thwart Paramount’s settlement with Trump.

Paramount has been inching toward settling Trump’s $20-billion ‘60 Minutes’ lawsuit.

More big stories

A lethal algae bloom is over, but sickened marine mammals aren’t safe yet.

Search efforts for a missing Los Angeles woman who jumped into a river to rescue her sister in Sequoia National Park have been scaled down as river conditions become increasingly unsafe, park officials say.

This week’s must-reads

For your weekend

(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Date night: Here are some of the world’s best wine bars.

Here are some of Movies: With ‘Dogma’s’ re-release, director Kevin Smith’s prayers for his cult classic have been answered

Staying in

L.A. Affairs

Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

