Luxury Contemporary Home in BHPO

This contemporary single-story home is on one of the most desirable streets in BHPO. A stunning formal entry has beautiful crown molding and designer details. The bright and spacious open floor plan includes the living room and den, and French doors that lead to the backyard and pool. The expansive kitchen features a Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridge and freezer, two dual ovens, two dishwashers, and two sinks. The main bedroom features two walk-in closets and en-suite bathroom. An expansive backyard offers plenty of space for entertaining. Just minutes from the Bel-Air Hotel and more, this is the perfect location for the homeowner who appreciates luxury and beauty.

Location: 1030 Maybrook Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $5,195,000

Year built: 1958

Advertisement

Living area: 4,342 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Single-story; open floor plan; lots of light; flat lot (11,390 square feet); magnificent pool; den; wet bar; fireplace; large Kitchen; lots of storage; walk-in closets

Contact: Jill Epstein, Nourmand & Associates

310.779.9513

jill@jillepsteinre.com

jillepsteinrealestate.com

DRE#: 00472171

