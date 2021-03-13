Luxury Contemporary Home in BHPO
This contemporary single-story home is on one of the most desirable streets in BHPO. A stunning formal entry has beautiful crown molding and designer details. The bright and spacious open floor plan includes the living room and den, and French doors that lead to the backyard and pool. The expansive kitchen features a Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridge and freezer, two dual ovens, two dishwashers, and two sinks. The main bedroom features two walk-in closets and en-suite bathroom. An expansive backyard offers plenty of space for entertaining. Just minutes from the Bel-Air Hotel and more, this is the perfect location for the homeowner who appreciates luxury and beauty.
Location: 1030 Maybrook Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $5,195,000
Year built: 1958
Living area: 4,342 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Single-story; open floor plan; lots of light; flat lot (11,390 square feet); magnificent pool; den; wet bar; fireplace; large Kitchen; lots of storage; walk-in closets
Contact: Jill Epstein, Nourmand & Associates
310.779.9513
jill@jillepsteinre.com
jillepsteinrealestate.com
DRE#: 00472171