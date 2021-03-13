Magnificently Remodeled Home

Gated and secure, this gorgeous property has sweeping views and a large resort style backyard. As you enter the front door, you are greeted with beautiful oak floors and custom finishes throughout. The home features a remodeled chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. The master bedroom has a spa-like bathroom and his-and-her closets. The main level features three additional bedrooms and remodeled baths. Upstairs, you will find an amazing guest suite, home theater and lofted entertaining space. Out back, you’ll discover a whimsical, grassy backyard with sparkling pool, mature landscaping, and a large deck with fire pit.

Location: 8306 Skyline Drive, Los Angeles 90046

Asking price: $4,595,000

Year built: 1975

Living area: 4,863 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Open concept chef’s kitchen and family room; guest house; pool; hardwood flooring; media room/home theater; screening room; outdoor pool; mountain views

Contact: Anthony Paradise, Sotheby’s International Realty

310.888.3837

tjparadise@gmail.com

sothebysrealty.com

DRE#: 1888369

