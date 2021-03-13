New Custom Build on View Lot

This Lake Sherwood view estate is a one-of-a-kind contemporary piece of art designed by the renowned award-winning architect Doug Burdge, AIA, of Malibu. The estate is approximately 5,397 square feet of extraordinary living, with five en-suite bedrooms, an entertainer’s lounge/sixth en-suite bedroom, plus six full baths and one half-bath. A massive living room features disappearing “walls of glass” that open to an expansive outdoor living area.

This showstopper property includes an elevator and “floating stairs,” with custom onsite-built railings of tube stainless steel. The gourmet kitchen features Sub-Zero/Wolf appliances, and expansive dining and living areas. Nearly every room boasts lake views that enhance your senses.

Location: 483 Lake Sherwood Drive, Lake Sherwood 91361

Asking price: $4,298,000

Year built: 2020

Living area: 5,397 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Massive living room with disappearing “walls of glass;” floating stairs; custom railings; Sub-Zero/Wolf appliances; barbecue; tankless water heater; 1.5 miles to the private Sherwood Country Club

Contact: Sharon Barr Day, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

949.324.3456

sbarrday@gmail.com

sharonbarrday.com

DRE#: 01338916