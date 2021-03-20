Exclusive Estate in Little Holmby

On a pristine flat lot in Little Holmby, this updated traditional estate is a rare mix of historical appeal and contemporary amenities. Behind privacy hedges and an elegant courtyard, interior features incorporate original 1930’s details, such as hardwood floors, crown molding and wainscoting. A sunny, open floor plan contains a large formal living room with wood-burning fireplace that opens to a veranda and outdoor firepit. The home provides the perfect indoor-outdoor lifestyle with an expansive pool, spa and separate pool house. The gourmet kitchen features Carrera marble countertops and high-end appliances. Upstairs, four en-suite bedrooms include a lavish master suite.

Location: 459 Loring Avenue, Los Angeles 90024

Asking price: $7,995,000

Year built: 1935

Living area: 10,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Cabana; separate pool house; covered patio; lavish master suite with lounge; guest/housekeeper’s quarters; fireplace; separate walk-in closets; gorgeous bathroom with a separate steam-shower and soaking tub The Details

Contact: Mick Partridge, Hilton & Hyland

310.990.6425

mick@hiltonhyland.com

partridgeestates.com

DRE#: 02015130