New Price: This timeless traditional modern home is in a natural setting, gated, private with airliner views and minutes by car to the Westside, major business centers, entertainment studios and a state recreational landmark. This nine-home gated community is off scenic Mulholland highway, adjacent to the city’s most prestigious private schools. The design work of prolific L.A. architect Arthur Bannick, this three-bedroom, three-and-one half-bath home is built with open, voluminous spaces where light and panoramic city and mountain views inspire your every day. Discover what is imaginable for Westside living. Co-listed with Francine Meyberg of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Location: 3111 Stone Oak Drive, Los Angeles 90049

Asking price: $3,595,000

Year built: 1982

Living area: 4,230 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: European limestone floors and surfaces; lighting design system; multi-zone HVAC; large closets; architectural catering kitchen with two granite surface islands; 3-car garage; a list of fine features and finishes The Details

Contact: Michael Hiatt, Sotheby’s International Realty

818.987.7653

michael@michaelhiatthomes.com

stoneoakdrive.com

DRE#: 1396907