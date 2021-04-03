A Private Point Dume Sanctuary

On a gated lot approximately three-quarters of an acre, this spacious California ranch home has been beautifully updated. Features include a huge lawn and views of the ocean and Palos Verdes. The formal living room has a wood-burning fireplace, French doors to the backyard, and an enormous ocean-view picture window. The beautifully remodeled kitchen has high ceilings, waterfall Calacatta island, quality appliances, plus a passthrough window to the patio. Three bedrooms include a serene owner’s suite with luxurious bath and radiant floors as well as an indoor/ outdoor shower. The huge backyard features an infrared sauna. The studio guest house features a bathroom and a kitchenette - all in a private and comfortable Point Dume sanctuary.

Location: 6917 Grasswood Avenue, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $6,995,000

Year built: n/a

Living area: 3,131 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Gated lot of approximately 0.74 acre; ocean views to Palos Verdes; family/ recreation/workout room; remodeled kitchen with high-end appliances; radiant heat floors in master bath; indoor/outdoor shower; infrared sauna

Contact: Chris Cortazzo, Shirley Sherman, Brittany Sherman, Compass / Douglas Elliman

310.457.3995

chris@chriscortazzo.com

chriscortazzo.com

DRE#: 0119036, 01316456, 01940324