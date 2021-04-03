Jewel in the Heart of Brentwood

Situated on a long driveway, this home is in a unique private setting offering a special opportunity to live surrounded by nature near Brentwood Village. The living and dining room features high ceilings, skylights and walls of glass frame expansive views of stately eucalyptus trees and a lush ravine. A perched balcony outside the living room overlooks the peaceful wildlife, creating a calm indoor-outdoor environment. This three-bedroom, three bath home designed by Jerry Lomax offers a creative floor plan with flexibility of usage while residing in a wild garden - a romantic, retreat hideaway for the writer, artist and nature lover to call home.

Location: 230 S. Westgate Ave, Brentwood 90049

Asking price: $2,695,000

Year built: 1967

Living area: 2,222 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Bonus office; creative loft space; 2 wood-burning fireplaces; gated 8,400-square-foot lot.; state-of-the-art kitchen with a perfectly placed window overlooking a thriving pepper tree

Contact: Elisabeth Halsted, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

310.820.9340

eh@elisabethhalsted.com

elisabethhalsted.com

DRE#: 01434953