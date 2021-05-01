Oceanfront Compound by Cliff May

This dramatic Cliff May-designed oceanfront compound with two guest houses is situated on approximately 1.9+ acres with 131 feet of beach frontage. The four-bed, five-bath main house offers beamed ceilings, stone floors, and vast lawns with panoramic ocean views. The kitchen has a large two-tier island and a breakfast bar with doors to an outdoor dining area. The entertainment space has a wet bar and outdoor patio/garden. An approximately 1,300 square-foot owner’s suite opens to a full-width, ocean-view balcony and includes a luxe bath with sunken tub, custom closets and an office. The first guest house has a kitchenette and is steps from the beach. The second guest house has a kitchenette, a sleeping loft and a three-quarter bath. Additional structures include a sauna/bathhouse with a hot tub and a red barn.

Location: 33800 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $44,500,000

Year built: n/a

Living area: 83,052 square-foot lot, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Cliff May design; gated and private; 1.9+ acres; 131 ft of beach frontage; 2 guest houses; 4.3’x4.3' interior refrigerator; manicured gardens and waterways with bridges and waterfalls; panoramic ocean views; palatial property; sauna with bathhouse and hot tub

Contact: Chris Cortazzo, Compass

310.457.3995

chris@chriscortazzo.com

chriscortazzo.com

DRE#: 01190363