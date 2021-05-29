The Mandeville Estate

Sited on a pristine corner lot in coveted Mandeville Canyon, this secluded estate rests beautifully on nearly two acres of manicured park-like grounds. The backyard compound showcases a legendary championship clay tennis court, mature trees, two pools, waterfalls, multiple entertaining areas, and a wood-burning fireplace amongst two personal guest houses for ultimate charm and privacy. A vision that took years to materialize, the once three-parcel lot offers the possibility to subdivide, remodel, rebuild, or redecorate, providing an unmatched opportunity for this bespoke estate.

Location: 2383 Mandeville Canyon Road, Brentwood 90049

Asking price: $23,495,000

Year built: 1951

Living area: 3,581 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: The ranch-style 6-bed, 7-bath main house ideally set back behind lush gardens from Mandeville Canyon Rd boasts timeless allure, wooden beamed ceilings, and a great room with captivating French doors inviting you to the backyard oasis

Contact:

Mick Partridge, Hilton & Hyland

310.990.6425

mick@hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 02015130

Tomer Fridman, Compass

310.919.1038

tomer.fridman@compass.com

DRE#: 01750717

www.2383mandeville.com

