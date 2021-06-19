Architectural Marvel in Bel Air

This Michael Kovac-designed contemporary in Bel Air features striking translucent glass, earning its name The Lantern House and a feature in the book “Sense of Place: Elements of CA Modernism.” The home reveals an open layout that flows seamlessly among multiple living spaces, gourmet kitchen, wet bar and gym, and outdoors through disappearing walls of glass. Via the elevator or the grand staircase, discover the primary retreat that encompasses the entire upper level. Spectacular views from DTLA to the coast accent the outdoor oasis with immaculate landscaping and pool/spa. A true emblem of architectural sophistication, this home is among the most notable of its kind in all of Los Angeles.

Location: 850 Linda Flora Drive, Bel Air 90049

Asking price: $15,868,000

Year built: 2010

Living area: 8,177 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Expansive views from downtown to the ocean; gourmet kitchen; elevator; office; gym; media room & wine room; 3-car garage w/workshop; outdoor oasis w/pool, spa, built-in BBQ & firepit; architect: Michael Kovac; built by: Balcorp Construction; landscaping design: Jay Griffith

Contact: F. Ron Smith & David Berg, Compass

310.500.3931

team@smithandberg.com

www.smithandberg.com

DRE#: 00961954, 01481236