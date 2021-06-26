This gated traditional with six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms on enormous grounds, fully surrounded by organic specimen trees and privacy-loving landscaping, combines a sun-lit pool, ziplines, a putting green and an outdoor gym to create 718 N. Rexford. Perfectly scaled public rooms are designed for optimal entertaining. There’s an exquisite center-hall plan with a pitched-roof ceiling and a custom-built wet bar in the living room, along with a spacious dining room that seats nearly 20. Other amenities include a warm and cozy, separate, wood-paneled library/music room and a kitchen with a center island and a large butler’s pantry. A huge family room with multiple televisions is perfectly set up for entertaining a large crowd.

Location: 718 N. Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $12,650,000

Year built: 1993

Living area: 18,002 sq ft lot, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Separate staff room with full bath, fit for visiting family or friends; added bonus is the attached “guest room” with its own separate door to the lower level; behind the gates there are 3 garages and 2 additional spots for off-street parking

Contact: Susan Smith, Hilton & Hyland

310.492.0733

susan@susansmithrealty.com

www.susansmithrealty.com

DRE#: 01187140