1219 S. Van Ness
Sited on a partially gated street in the Country Club Park HPOZ and sitting on a 16,633-square-foot lot, this stately California mission revival home exudes serenity and grandeur. Constructed in 1914, the masterly hand-milled woodwork shines with the romance of a bygone era. A flourishing, well-maintained organic garden offers a constant supply of fresh vegetables for your everyday table. Approach the entrance through a grand porch the width of the entire house. The front door opens to elegant living spaces: foyer, living room, den, and dining room, all with magnificent woodwork. The recently remodeled kitchen has top-of-the-line finishes and appliances.
Location: 1219 South Van Ness Avenue, Los Angeles 90019
Asking price: $4,299,000
Year built: 1914
Living area: 6,221 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Exit the kitchen to a rear terrace covered by a pergola draped in flowering vines setting the atmosphere for perfect al fresco dining; the large backyard has an elegant pool, spa, fireplace, lounging and dining areas with countertops and built-in BBQ
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Thomas Glabman
310.614.7345
thomas@hiltonhyland.com
www.hiltonhyland.com/associates/thomas-glabman
DRE#: 01905066
Brenda Chandler Cooke
310.614.3434
Brenda@Brendachandler1.com
DRE#: 00845180