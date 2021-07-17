1219 S. Van Ness

Sited on a partially gated street in the Country Club Park HPOZ and sitting on a 16,633-square-foot lot, this stately California mission revival home exudes serenity and grandeur. Constructed in 1914, the masterly hand-milled woodwork shines with the romance of a bygone era. A flourishing, well-maintained organic garden offers a constant supply of fresh vegetables for your everyday table. Approach the entrance through a grand porch the width of the entire house. The front door opens to elegant living spaces: foyer, living room, den, and dining room, all with magnificent woodwork. The recently remodeled kitchen has top-of-the-line finishes and appliances.

Location: 1219 South Van Ness Avenue, Los Angeles 90019

Asking price: $4,299,000

Year built: 1914

Living area: 6,221 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Exit the kitchen to a rear terrace covered by a pergola draped in flowering vines setting the atmosphere for perfect al fresco dining; the large backyard has an elegant pool, spa, fireplace, lounging and dining areas with countertops and built-in BBQ

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Thomas Glabman

310.614.7345

thomas@hiltonhyland.com

www.hiltonhyland.com/associates/thomas-glabman

DRE#: 01905066

Brenda Chandler Cooke

310.614.3434

Brenda@Brendachandler1.com

DRE#: 00845180