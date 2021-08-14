This 1929 Spanish masterpiece in the Beverly Hills Flats was thoughtfully restored with high-end, custom finishes embodying both warmth and contemporary aesthetics. Each detail, from the original features to the luxe modern touches, has been meticulously curated by Jennifer Miller Studio. This is a rare opportunity for the most discriminating buyer.

Location: 523 North Roxbury Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $10,400,000

Year built: 1929

Living area: 5,229 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Gated corner lot; saltwater pool/spa; built-in BBQ; reclaimed limestone fireplaces; professional grade appliances - Sub-Zero, Lacanche range, Miele dishwashers; walnut and limestone floors; custom millwork; refrigerated wine room; dog wash

Contact: Banchik + Dantzler, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

310.777.2883

amy.dantzler@bhhscal.com

www.banchik-dantzler.com

DRE#: 01305623 / 01384692