Sunset Mesa Home with Ocean Views
Situated at the top of the Sunset Mesa with commanding views of the Pacific Ocean and the Queen’s Necklace, this rare home is filled with light and charm and features a chef’s kitchen, living room with fireplace, and an open dining area with accordion walls of glass capturing expansive views and memorable sunsets. The primary suite opens to a private grassy yard, and there’s an outdoor fire pit, BBQ, and an abundant grassy lawn. A two-car garage and ample parking on this quiet street that ends at the trailheads offer a remarkable opportunity to live in Malibu, while just minutes from Pacific Palisades Village and some of the best beaches. It’s the perfect California home!
Location: 3534 Shoreheights Drive, Malibu 90265
Asking price: $4,200,000
Year built: 1965
Living area: 2,061 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Views of the Pacific Ocean and Queen’s Necklace; indoor/outdoor home; chef’s kitchen; open dining area; accordion walls of glass; private gardens; outdoor fire pit, BBQ, and an abundant grassy lawn; 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms plus den/office; 2-car garage
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Elisabeth Halsted
310.820.9340
eh@elisabethhalsted.com
www.elisabethhalsted.com
DRE#: 01434953