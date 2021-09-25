Modern Architectural Home

Entertaining is invited in the light-filled and expansive, rear-facing family room and dining room, lined by walls of glass, making way to your expansive private oasis, which features a polished pool and spa, dining area, firepit, outdoor movie space, and pool bath. Inside, there’s a gourmet chef’s kitchen. Downstairs is a private en-suite guest bedroom, separate powder bath and formal living room that opens to a covered west-facing patio. Upstairs are two additional en-suite bedrooms with private balconies. The private owner’s suite features a spa-inspired bath w/ soaking tub, large walk-in closet, and separate balcony looking out over the backyard.

Location: 4340 Kenyon Avenue, Los Angeles 90066

Asking price: $3,249,000

Year built: 1937

Living area: 3,386 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Versatile floorplan & striking clean lines; gourmet kitchen includes enormous walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, large Caesarstone island, and additional marble-topped workspace; pool & spa; outdoor firepit; 2-car detached garage, currently used as an epic game room

Contact: Eric Lavey – Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

310.908.6800

EL@SIR.com

www.ericlavey.com

DRE#: 01511292