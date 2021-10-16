The Gray Residence

Legendary architect Paul Williams designed this 1927 Spanish Colonial Revival. Gated and perched high above the street on a prime, private cul-de-sac backing up to Laughlin Park. The house features impeccable original detail including restored Spanish pavers, a dramatic entry that opens into an oversized living room with a soaring beamed ceiling and fireplace, a hand-painted ceiling in the gallery and more. Exquisite primary suite with a large marble bathroom and oversized designer walk-in closet. There’s also a library that opens onto a terrace bar, an expanded den that opens onto the kitchen and a separate (fully equipped) gym. The estate has been meticulously maintained and thoughtfully remodeled while completely updated to function in the digital age.

Location: 5112 Ambrose Avenue, Los Feliz 90027

Asking price: $6,795,000

Year built: 1927

Living area: 4,878 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: The house is designed for seamless indoor & outdoor entertaining from the many grand rooms & spacious terraces, while also perfect for comfortable family living; 5 bedrooms which include a view office, separate gym, outdoor bbq w/hand tiled-entertaining area w/pool & spa

Contact: Zach Goldsmith, Hilton & Hyland

310.908.6860

zach@hiltonhyland.com

www.ambroseestate.com

DRE#: 01454329