Never before available, this is a rare chance to own the most important view compound in the city. One of the 10 best promontory sites in Los Angeles – a vision that took years to materialize – three properties combine on over 2.7 acres, a must-see to believe. One of the three properties was the former Balinese estate of John Paul DeJoria. The property includes 1665 Gilcrest, 1660 Gilcrest and 1670 Gilcrest.

Location: 1670 Gilcrest Dr., Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $29,950,000

Year built: N/A

Living area: N/A square feet, N/A bedrooms, N/A bathrooms

Features: Complete privacy up the long, gated driveway; unobstructed jetliner views from Dodger Stadium to Catalina Island

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Drew Fenton

310.858.5474

drew@drewfenton.com

www.drewfenton.com

DRE#: 01317962