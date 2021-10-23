Prime 1970s Estate

This prime Trousdale Estates home is like no other. Completed in 1971 by modernist architect Raul F. Garduno, this residence possesses a seductive low-rise silhouette with long curving hallways and floor-to-ceiling windows boasting views of the canyon and city. Embracing the resurgence in seventies architecture, the highly regarded gallery, Casa Perfect, has made this home its showroom. While most of the properties in Trousdale were built in the late 1950s to mid 1960s, this 1970s aesthetic is both rare and highly sought after by those who value the unique.

Location: 1650 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $11,995,000

Year built: 1971

Living area: 5,409 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Completed in 1971 by modernist architect Raul F. Garduno

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

The Cilic Group

310.925.1402

joe.cilic@sir.com

www.thecilicgroup.com

DRE#: 1421044