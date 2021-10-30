440 Trousdale Place

This Museum Modern on the front row of Trousdale Place was designed by William Hefner as an art collector’s dream, sited on a 30,000-square-foot lot with pine forest and unobstructed views to the city and Pacific Ocean. There’s approximately 7,000 square feet of living area - all one level with high ceilings, walls of glass open to the lawn, infinity-edge pool, cabana and vast areas for entertaining. The entrance foyer doubles as an art gallery, featuring an open concept living/ dining space with bar. The gourmet kitchen opens to an informal living room and has a discrete prep area, while the primary suite offers panoramic views, a sumptuous marble bath, large dual closets and a fireplace.

Location: 440 Trousdale Pl., Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $28,000,000

Living area: 7,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Wood-paneled office with bath; gym, guest suite and staff accommodations; complete privacy behind gates and motor court; a showplace adjacent to some of the most important estates in the city

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Drew Fenton

310.858.5474

drew@drewfenton.com

www.drewfenton.com

DRE#: 01317962