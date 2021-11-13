Behind gates on a flat pad sits a little bit of the Hamptons in the Hollywood Hills designed by award-winning architect Steven Ehrlich. This 4000 sq ft plus home is four bedroom and three-and-a-half baths. The home includes a living room with a beamed cathedral ceiling and fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, family room, dining room and pool with extensive patio.

Location: 8673 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles 90069

Asking price: $4,495,000

Year built: 1953

Living area: 4,462 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Upstairs a huge main bedroom and bath are complemented by an additional 2 bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room – all with great privacy above the Sunset Strip

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Barbara Robinson

310.345.9836

brnr@2therobinsons.com

www.hiltonhyland.com/associates/barbararobinson

DRE#: 00632913

Nichelle Robinson

310.345.9836

Mail@2therobinsons.com

DRE#: 01519968