8673 Hollywood Blvd.
Behind gates on a flat pad sits a little bit of the Hamptons in the Hollywood Hills designed by award-winning architect Steven Ehrlich. This 4000 sq ft plus home is four bedroom and three-and-a-half baths. The home includes a living room with a beamed cathedral ceiling and fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, family room, dining room and pool with extensive patio.
Location: 8673 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles 90069
Asking price: $4,495,000
Year built: 1953
Living area: 4,462 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Upstairs a huge main bedroom and bath are complemented by an additional 2 bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room – all with great privacy above the Sunset Strip
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Barbara Robinson
310.345.9836
brnr@2therobinsons.com
www.hiltonhyland.com/associates/barbararobinson
DRE#: 00632913
Nichelle Robinson
310.345.9836
Mail@2therobinsons.com
DRE#: 01519968