World-Famous Services in Remington

By far the least expensive condominium in a luxury “A” building on the corridor! The Remington is one of the most prestigious full-service high-rise buildings on the Corridor and will appeal to those who appreciate luxury condo living at its best. Fit for the most discerning individual, the elevator opens directly into your home. The light and bright open floor plan has both bedrooms on opposite sides. Amenities include concierge, 24-hour doorman, valet parking, security, salt-water swimming pool, grassy areas, fitness center, library, storage locker, temperature-controlled wine storage, banquet and conference rooms. One of the most exceptional buildings on the Corridor.

Location: 10727 Wilshire Blvd. #306, Los Angeles 90024

Asking price: $1,275,000

Year built: 2001

Living area: 1,808 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: The Remington, one of the most highly sought-after buildings on the corridor. Possibly pay no HODs for the first year. By far the least expensive condo in any of the “A” buildings on the corridor. World-class amenities. Earthquake insurance included. Great for entertaining.

Contact: Coldwell Banker

Mark Goldsmith

310.200.6697

mark.goldsmith42@gmail.com

www.markgoldsmithproperties.com

DRE#: 01031230