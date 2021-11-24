Traditional On Large Lot in Riviera
Located in the Riviera, this 1940s traditional home is perched on a private, expansive corner. With many views from this prime location, there is the potential to build, expand on, or simply enjoy this friendly, charming home. A developer’s dream lot, it opens on three sides on private San Onofre Drive. This property includes: a large flat yard with mature trees, hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, brick patio, living and dining rooms, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms, three baths, office, guest house and a two-car garage. This is a rare opportunity in the Riviera in one of the finest locations.
Location: 1682 San Onofre Dr., Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking price: $7,995,000
Year built: 1949
Living area: 2,915 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Large lot; guest house; 1940s traditional home; mature trees; private expansive corner
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Elisabeth Halsted
310.463.1601
eh@elisabethhalsted.com
www.elisabethhalsted.com
DRE#: 01434953