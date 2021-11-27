Homage to Luxury and Nature

This securely gated oasis on one of the most breathtaking lots of more than half an acre is met with the splendor of vertical gardens and water features. Thirty-foot entry doors reveal a breathtaking interior of soaring heights and open floor plan, seamlessly flowing into jaw-dropping grounds beyond floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors. The stunning primary suite features elegantly appointed dual baths and dressing rooms, plus 6 additional en-suite bedrooms. Other amenities include a resort pool, spectacular waterfall, stunning formal dining room, ultimate chef’s kitchen, expansive family/media room with fireplace, gym, and office - all at an indulgent oasis offering the utmost in privacy and luxury.

Location: 916 Benedict Canyon, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $17,500,000

Year built: N/A

Living area: 6,840 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows; open floor plan; 7 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; resort pool; spectacular waterfall; chef’s kitchen; near Beverly Hills Hotel

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.loriberris.com

RE#: 00962605