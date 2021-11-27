Homage to Luxury and Nature
This securely gated oasis on one of the most breathtaking lots of more than half an acre is met with the splendor of vertical gardens and water features. Thirty-foot entry doors reveal a breathtaking interior of soaring heights and open floor plan, seamlessly flowing into jaw-dropping grounds beyond floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors. The stunning primary suite features elegantly appointed dual baths and dressing rooms, plus 6 additional en-suite bedrooms. Other amenities include a resort pool, spectacular waterfall, stunning formal dining room, ultimate chef’s kitchen, expansive family/media room with fireplace, gym, and office - all at an indulgent oasis offering the utmost in privacy and luxury.
Location: 916 Benedict Canyon, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $17,500,000
Year built: N/A
Living area: 6,840 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows; open floor plan; 7 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; resort pool; spectacular waterfall; chef’s kitchen; near Beverly Hills Hotel
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills
Lori Berris
310.880.3061
lori.berris@sothebys.realty
www.loriberris.com
RE#: 00962605