12 New Construction Single Family Homes @Culver

Located in the desirable Culver City area, "@Culver” is a collection of 12 highly curated single-family homes located minutes away from some of the best dining and nightlife scenes LA has to offer. This collection of artfully designed residences ranges from 2,500 SF and features luminous open floorplans, private outdoor amenity space, and state-of-the-art finishes & fixtures. Designer details include Viking kitchen appliances, natural oak flooring, marble surfaces & accents, imported lighting, and custom Italian millwork. Each Residence features 3 spacious en-suite bedrooms with custom closets, an upstairs loft which can be converted to a 4th bedroom, and attached 2-car garages. The primary suite features a walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom with dual vanities, and balcony. Each home in @Culver is a unique opportunity to own a lofty private oasis in the heart of a vibrant city.

Location: 5631 W. Murray Lane, Los Angeles 90016

Asking price: $1,575,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 2,614 square feet, 3 bd + loft, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: atculver.com / Open house Sunday from 1pm - 4pm

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

Neyshia Go

310.882.8357

neyshia@neyshiago.com

www.neyshiago.com

DRE#: 01933923