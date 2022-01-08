Gated and private, this stunning East Coast Traditional is sited at the end of a long driveway on over an acre of park-like grounds featuring a saltwater infinity pool, grassy lawn area, and large motor court allowing for ample parking. The covered front porch wraps around to an enormous patio deck overlooking panoramic canyon and city views. Extensively remodeled in 2011 and exquisitely furnished, this fabulous residence features five bedrooms and five and a half baths. Impressive primary suite w/ two balconies, high ceilings, spa-like bath, and dual walk-in closets; plus three additional en-suite bedrooms upstairs and a guest/ maid’s room downstairs.

Location: 1145 Stradella Road, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $12,000,000

Year built: 2000

Living area: Approx. 5,580 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Located at the end of a long private driveway, this stunning East Coast Traditional home offers large-scale public rooms, a paneled library, chef’s kitchen, 5 bedrooms, a screening room, and a wine tasting room.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Denise Moreno

310.903.3935

denise@privatebeverlyhills.com

www.privatebeverlyhills.com

DRE#: 01928051

Gordon MacGeachy

gordon@privatebeverlyhills.com

310.367.9616

DRE#: 01312979