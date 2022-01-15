1633 Queens Road
Mid-century contemporary perched above the street with sensational city light and treetop views, this beautifully updated three-bedroom and three-bathroom home offers vaulted ceilings with an abundance of natural light and a simplistic, yet chic, design. The formal dining and living rooms open to an expansive deck, pool and view -ideal for entertaining. As you walk toward the bedrooms, a cozy den by the fireplace outfitted with speakers and custom built-ins provides a more intimate living experience. The primary bedroom has a generous walk-in closet and double-sink vanity bathroom with a soaking tub that opens to the outdoors.
Location: 1633 Queens Road, Los Angeles 90069
Asking price: $3,675,000
Year built: N/A
Living area: 2,883 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Also included are an office space, gym space and two-car garage with ample parking on driveway for additional cars; positioned near Los Angeles’ iconic Sunset Strip where one can enjoy prime dining, shopping and nightlife
Contact: Hilton & Hyland | The Agency
Christina Collins
310.343.3456
cc@christinaclairecollins.com
www.hiltonhyland.com/associates/christina-collins
DRE#: 01998280
David Parnes
424.400.5916
dparnes@theagencyre.com
DRE#: 01905862
James Harris
424.400.5915
james@theagencyre.com
DRE#: 01909801