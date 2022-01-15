Mid-century contemporary perched above the street with sensational city light and treetop views, this beautifully updated three-bedroom and three-bathroom home offers vaulted ceilings with an abundance of natural light and a simplistic, yet chic, design. The formal dining and living rooms open to an expansive deck, pool and view -ideal for entertaining. As you walk toward the bedrooms, a cozy den by the fireplace outfitted with speakers and custom built-ins provides a more intimate living experience. The primary bedroom has a generous walk-in closet and double-sink vanity bathroom with a soaking tub that opens to the outdoors.

Location: 1633 Queens Road, Los Angeles 90069

Asking price: $3,675,000

Year built: N/A

Living area: 2,883 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Also included are an office space, gym space and two-car garage with ample parking on driveway for additional cars; positioned near Los Angeles’ iconic Sunset Strip where one can enjoy prime dining, shopping and nightlife

Contact: Hilton & Hyland | The Agency

Christina Collins

310.343.3456

cc@christinaclairecollins.com

www.hiltonhyland.com/associates/christina-collins

DRE#: 01998280

David Parnes

424.400.5916

dparnes@theagencyre.com

DRE#: 01905862

James Harris

424.400.5915

james@theagencyre.com

DRE#: 01909801