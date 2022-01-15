Exciting Architectural View Home

This gated, one-story Allen Siple architectural has breathtaking views from every room and was remodeled and transformed in 2010. Privately positioned on a large 28k+ square-foot lot, this lower Mandeville 2BR/2.5BA + den is flooded with light and features an open concept floor plan with soaring vaulted and beamed ceilings and walls of windows displaying mesmerizing canyon, city, mountain and ocean views. Its quality and streamlined simplicity speak for themselves and include hardwood flooring throughout, a fireplace, numerous built-ins and a Gaggenau kitchen with breakfast bar opening to patio and built-in BBQ. A sparkling saltwater pool with spa and entertainment area complete the outdoor living space.

Location: 1888 Mango Way, Los Angeles 90049

Asking price: $7,995,000

Year built: 1969

Living area: 2,998 square feet, 2 bedrooms + den, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Panoramic views from the mountains to the city to the ocean; 3rd bedroom is currently being used as a den; exceptional storage, motor court, and 2-car garage; www.1888Mango.com

Contact: Compass

Susan Stark & Pat Heller

310.345.7450

susanstarkhomes@gmail.com

www.susanstark.com

DRE#: 01061339