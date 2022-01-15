One of the Most Spectacular Views
Behold one of Bel Air’s most spectacular views featuring the coastline, ocean, city and Bel Air Country Club golf course. Remodel or build (buyer to verify) on this ±2.6-acre property. Featuring an open floor plan and a living room with a stone fireplace, the main level consists of a family room, breakfast area, master suite, powder room, dining room, kitchen, plus another bedroom and bathroom. Downstairs are two more bedrooms and a bath. Above the garage area, there are guest quarters with a kitchenette and bath. Completing the property is a pool with a fabulous view. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a magnificent estate.
Location: 951 Somera Road, Bel Air 90077
Asking price: $12,000,000
Year built: 1962
Living area: 4,049 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Over two acres at end of a cul-de-sac; one-owner home; built in the ‘60s
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Su-Z Schneider
310.779.3795
SuZMSchneider@gmail.com
DRE#: 01065335