One of the Most Spectacular Views

Behold one of Bel Air’s most spectacular views featuring the coastline, ocean, city and Bel Air Country Club golf course. Remodel or build (buyer to verify) on this ±2.6-acre property. Featuring an open floor plan and a living room with a stone fireplace, the main level consists of a family room, breakfast area, master suite, powder room, dining room, kitchen, plus another bedroom and bathroom. Downstairs are two more bedrooms and a bath. Above the garage area, there are guest quarters with a kitchenette and bath. Completing the property is a pool with a fabulous view. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a magnificent estate.

Location: 951 Somera Road, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $12,000,000

Year built: 1962

Living area: 4,049 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Over two acres at end of a cul-de-sac; one-owner home; built in the ‘60s

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Su-Z Schneider

310.779.3795

SuZMSchneider@gmail.com

DRE#: 01065335